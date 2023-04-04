Man accused of using brass knuckles in Evansville attack

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man accused of attacking another man with brass knuckles was arrested in Evansville on Monday.
Police say they were called to the Target store on North First Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday after someone called 911 and reported the attack.
When officers talked to the victim, they told them that they were attacked by 24-year-old Zackary Frederick after an argument. They told police that Frederick hit them in the head while wearing brass knuckles.
EPD says Frederick was stopped a short distance away. They say brass knuckles were in plain view in his car, but that he claimed he didn't throw the first punch in the fight.
Frederick was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on battery and intimidation charges.