Man arrested after attack and robbery of 74-year-old METS bus passenger

An arrest has been made after an attack and robbery that happened on a bus in Evansville back in July.

Back in July, the Evansville Police Department said it was looking for a man who punched a 74-year-old victim in the face and took his cell phone while on a METS bus.

After attacking the elderly victim and stealing his phone, police said the suspect got off the bus, threw the cell phone, and took off running. Police say the victim's nose was broken in the attack.

As police continued the investigation, they say they spoke with someone who knows 41-year-old Robert Neely.

The individual being interviewed by police said that they were riding the bus with Neely back on July 1 when he complained he couldn't find his cell phone.

The interviewee told police that they got off the bus, but that Neely stayed on and got into some kind of altercation with a passenger.

According to the witness, Neely got off the bus holding two cell phones. The witness told police that Neely threw the phones when he realized where his own cell phone was.

Police say they showed the witness video of the incident and that they were able to identify Neely.

Neely was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Thursday on charges including robbery.