Man arrested after burglary of Evansville computer repair store

An Evansville man was arrested and charged with burglary after a break-in that happened at a local business on Sunday.
Police say they responded to a burglary alarm at the Computers Plus store off of North Burkhardt Road early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m.
When they arrived, police said they saw a man, identified as 34-year-old Bassil Kamali of Evansville, coming out of a hole in one of the business's windows.
EPD says officers also saw several items next to the hole in the window that had been taken from the store.
Kamali was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a burglary charge.