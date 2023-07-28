Man arrested after crashing stolen motorcycle in Gibson County, sheriff says

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A man was arrested on Friday morning after he crashed a stolen motorcycle in Gibson County, according to authorities.
Deputies were called to a motorcycle crash near the intersection of County Road 950 West and County Road 750 South around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
At the scene of the crash, authorities say they found 30-year-old Cory Leister of Owensville unconscious near a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.
Deputies were able to wake Leister up, and learned that he had a warrant for his arrest.
The sheriff's office says Leister was placed into custody, and that it was discovered that the motorcycle was stolen.
GCSO says deputies also found meth and marijuana on Leister
Leister was booked into the Gibson County Jail on theft and drug charges.