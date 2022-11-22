 Skip to main content
Man arrested after gun fired outside Henderson pawn shop, police say

A man was arrested in Henderson, Kentucky Tuesday after police say a gun was fired outside a local pawn shop.

According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were called to the Bullets Pawn store on South Green Street after employees said someone had shot a round off before fleeing the scene.

Police say they arrived in the area and quickly located the subject on Jefferson Street and placed him under arrest.

HPD says the man arrested was Tony Melton.

They say Melton was arrested on charges of Wanton Endangerment and Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon, plus three active warrants.

No injuries were reported by police.

