Man arrested after pulling gun on group at Pike County gas station, sheriff says

An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2.

PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.

At one point, PCSO says the gunman held the pistol just inches away from a victim's head and said he was "from Indianapolis and he did not mess around."

That evening, the sheriff says one man was arrested for aiding in the crime, leading to the discovery of the accused gunman's identity.

On Friday, PCSO says the man who pulled the gun was arrested in Indianapolis.

