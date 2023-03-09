Man arrested after running from traffic stop near Evansville elementary school, police say

A man has been arrested after an incident that happened about a week ago, sending a local elementary school into "building secure mode."
Police say 39-year-old Michael Kalinowski was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges including resisting law enforcement on Wednesday night.
Kalinowski was arrested in connection to an incident that we first reported on March 1. Police said that someone had ran off from a traffic stop near Cedar Hall Elementary school off of North Fulton Avenue, sending the building into secure mode.
Police now tell us that Kalinowski was the man who ran away.
According to EPD, the officer making the traffic stop saw Kalinowski get out of the car with what appeared to be a gun in his waistband, prompting the safety precautions taken at Cedar Hall Elementary.
The officer said they lost sight of Kalinowski, but that they talked to the woman who was driving the car and a young girl who was a passenger. They say the woman told them that they had picked Kalinowski up earlier down the road because she felt sorry for him.
EPD also said a glass smoking pipe was found under the driver's seat, near where Kalinowski had been sitting.
While Kalinowski got away on the day of the incident, he was identified as the suspect by being matched with a photo that officers had on file, the police report says.