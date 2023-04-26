Shots fired in Evansville neighborhood leads to arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police say they've charged a man after a shooting that happened in Evansville on Tuesday.
Officers say they were called to an area of Adams Avenue near South Bedford Avenue on Tuesday after someone called 911 and said they had just been shot at.
When officers arrived, they say they took 63-year-old Floyd Stevison was taken into custody, and the 911 caller pointed out where Stevison was when he fired the gun.
Officers say they found a spent 9mm shell casing as well as a live 9mm round in the area where the caller said the shooting happened.
According to EPD, the victim said there had been issues with people going over to her house to "jump" her, and that she was outside having an argument with several people when Floyd came outside and fired three rounds.
Another witness told officer that Floyd fired the weapon into the air, EPD said.
Officers said that Floyd denied ever even holding a gun when he was questioned. They say they were unable to find the gun at the time of Floyd's arrest.
Floyd was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the charge of Criminal Recklessness With a Deadly Weapon.