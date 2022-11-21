Man arrested after stabbing in Madisonville

Police say a man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky late Friday.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to investigate a stabbing that happened on Pride Place around 10 p.m. Friday.
The 911 caller told officers that 34-year-old Marvin Rice had stabbed a woman inside an apartment, according to MPD.
Officers said they saw Rice in the parking lot, and that he had glossy eyes and slow speech.
Police say Rice claimed that he had been attacked, but that they didn't see any injuries on him.
When police went inside the apartment, they say they found a woman with a small stab wound. Other people inside the apartment said that Rice had stabbed the woman with a kitchen knife during an argument, according to MPD.
As Rice was being taken to the jail, police say he made threats to murder the stabbing victim.
Rice was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of assault, terroristic threatening, and public intoxication.