Man arrested following stand-off at Owensboro Motel

OWENSBORO, KY. (WEVV) — Owensboro police have arrested a man in connection to an hours long stand-off from Saturday.
On Saturday, Embry had been spotted on Saturday on Triplett Street.
Police attempted to make contact with Embry but he ran from them, into a nearby motel room.
Officers established a perimeter and secured the scene before executing a search warrant.
According to officers, they discovered Embry had left through a small ground-level opening before they went into the room.
Shortly after the stand-off, Police say they received a tip that Jonathan Embry was at English Park.
When officers arrived, Embry threatened officers, claiming he had a firearm and was going to use it.
Police were able to take Embry into custody without incident.
According to police, Embry had been spotted on Saturday on Triplett Street.