Man arrested following stand-off at Owensboro Motel

  • Updated
OWENSBORO, KY. (WEVV) — Owensboro police have arrested a man in connection to an hours long stand-off from Saturday.

Police attempted to make contact with Embry but he ran from them, into a nearby motel room.

Officers established a perimeter and secured the scene before executing a search warrant.

According to officers, they discovered Embry had left through a small ground-level opening before they went into the room.

Shortly after the stand-off, Police say they received a tip that Jonathan Embry was at English Park.

When officers arrived, Embry threatened officers, claiming he had a firearm and was going to use it.

Police were able to take Embry into custody without incident.

According to police, Embry had been spotted on Saturday on Triplett Street.

