Man arrested for attempted murder after firing rifle at couple and young child, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is facing an attempted murder charge in Evansville after being accused of firing a rifle at a couple and their young child early Monday morning.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were sent to some apartments on the corner of North First Avenue and West Indiana Street just after midnight on Monday after someone called 911 and said a man had shot at them.
When police arrived in the area, they say talked to the victims - a man, woman, and their 2-year-old child.
The victims said they were pulling into a parking lot by the apartments when they saw a man standing on a second-story balcony aiming a scoped rifle at them. The victims told police that as they tried to drive away, the man fired the rifle at them.
Officers say they surrounded the building, and identified the man as Aaron Johnson.
As officers talked to Johnson, they say he threatened to shoot them and himself.
After Johnson was taken into custody, police say they recovered the rifle and a spent shell casing.
Inside Johnson's apartment, police said they found nearly 13 pounds of psychedelic mushrooms, in addition to psychedelic mushroom seeds, plastic tubs with holes cut in the sides, and potting soil.
Johnson was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges including attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and drug dealing.