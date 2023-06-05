 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone or in the air for
today, Monday, June 5th for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,


Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT Monday
night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.
Man arrested for attempted murder after firing rifle at couple and young child, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Aaron Johnson

Aaron Johnson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is facing an attempted murder charge in Evansville after being accused of firing a rifle at a couple and their young child early Monday morning.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were sent to some apartments on the corner of North First Avenue and West Indiana Street just after midnight on Monday after someone called 911 and said a man had shot at them.

When police arrived in the area, they say talked to the victims - a man, woman, and their 2-year-old child.

The victims said they were pulling into a parking lot by the apartments when they saw a man standing on a second-story balcony aiming a scoped rifle at them. The victims told police that as they tried to drive away, the man fired the rifle at them.

Officers say they surrounded the building, and identified the man as Aaron Johnson.

As officers talked to Johnson, they say he threatened to shoot them and himself.

After Johnson was taken into custody, police say they recovered the rifle and a spent shell casing.

Inside Johnson's apartment, police said they found nearly 13 pounds of psychedelic mushrooms, in addition to psychedelic mushroom seeds, plastic tubs with holes cut in the sides, and potting soil.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges including attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and drug dealing.

