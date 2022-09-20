Man arrested for DUI after hit-and-run on side of I-69, police say

A Kokoman was arrested Monday afternoon after the Indiana State Police says he hit another driver who was pulled over on the side of the interstate while driving under the influence.
ISP says it happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday after the driver of Toyota Corolla had pulled over on the side of I-69 to help another motorist.
That's when the driver of a GMC pickup truck going down I-69 drove over the fog line and side-swiped the Toyota and the other vehicle before leaving the scene, according to ISP.
ISP says the Toyota's driver called 911 and followed the pickup truck down the interstate for more than 50 miles, until troopers pulled them over in Vanderburgh County.
Police say the driver of the pickup truck was identified as 58-year-old Andrew Lamble of Kokomo. They say Lamble showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.
ISP says Lamble was taken to the hospital for a blood draw, and that the results are pending.
After being cleared due to his level of impairment, Lamble was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on an OMVWI charge, according to ISP.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and that more charges are pending.