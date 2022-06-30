Man arrested for pulling airsoft gun on teens at Madisonville park, police say

A Madisonville, Kentucky man is being charged for pulling an airsoft gun on a group of teens at a local park, according to police.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers went to Festus Clayborn Park around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after a man with a gun was reported in the area.
When officers arrived, they say they saw a group of teenagers running away from the park. The teens told officers they were running from a man who had pulled out a gun at the park playground.
Police say they were told the man was staring at the group of teens at the park because they were near his daughter. When police found the man and talked to him, they say he admitted to pulling a black pistol-shaped airsoft gun from his waistband and causing alarm.
Police say the man was identified as 34-year-old Charles Pillow. They say Pillow also admitted that the teens didn't threaten, harm, or even speak to his daughter.
When police searched Pillow, they say they found the black airsoft gun in his waistband. They say they also found several knives on him and inside his bag.
Pillow was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on the charge of Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree.