Man arrested in Evansville in connection to organized fuel theft ring

Evansville Police say they've made in arrest in connection with an organized fuel theft ring.
Police say 31-year-old Lazaro Gonzalez of Louisville was arrested in Evansville on Sunday after being found pumping gas into a truck that had a large fuel compartment hidden under the toolbox.
EPD says officers found Gonzalez at the gas station on Sunday after an employee called 911 after spotting his truck. They say the investigation started months ago in October, where at least three different suspects came to the gas station 42 different times using stolen credit cards to steal large amounts of diesel fuel. According to EPD, Gonzalez had been spotted on camera in one of those previous theft incidents.
Police say Gonzalez claimed he "found a gift card" that he used to buy the fuel. They say the truck that Gonzalez was driving didn't belong to him, but that he could not tell detectives who it did belong to.
As investigators continued to look into the thefts, they discovered that the gift card used by Gonzalez contained stolen Visa credit card information.
According to EPD, the scheme aligns with non-local organized groups of criminals who plant skimming devices on gas pumps to steal credit card information before transferring that information to blank cards like gift cards, which are then used to buy thousands of dollars worth of fuel. They say the fuel is then taken to another city to be sold.
At this time, EPD says Gonzalez is the only suspect who has been arrested in Vanderburgh County. He's faced with felony charges of theft, forgery, fraud, and conspiracy.
Police say they're still looking for other suspects, and ask anyone who's been a victim of credit card fraud to notify them immediately.