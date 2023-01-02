 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop this evening
and continue through Tuesday morning. Flash flooding, some
potentially significant, is possible.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Caldwell, Christian,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McLean,
Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley and
Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become
clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall of two to four inches is expected to fall tonight
through Tuesday morning. A corridor of higher amounts is
possible across the Missouri Bootheel region into far western
Kentucky.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Man arrested in Evansville in connection to organized fuel theft ring

  • Updated
  • 0
LAZARO MICHEL OULEGO GONZALEZ (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Lazaro Gonzalez, 31, of Louisville KY (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

Evansville Police say they've made in arrest in connection with an organized fuel theft ring.

Police say 31-year-old Lazaro Gonzalez of Louisville was arrested in Evansville on Sunday after being found pumping gas into a truck that had a large fuel compartment hidden under the toolbox.

EPD says officers found Gonzalez at the gas station on Sunday after an employee called 911 after spotting his truck. They say the investigation started months ago in October, where at least three different suspects came to the gas station 42 different times using stolen credit cards to steal large amounts of diesel fuel. According to EPD, Gonzalez had been spotted on camera in one of those previous theft incidents.

Police say Gonzalez claimed he "found a gift card" that he used to buy the fuel. They say the truck that Gonzalez was driving didn't belong to him, but that he could not tell detectives who it did belong to.

As investigators continued to look into the thefts, they discovered that the gift card used by Gonzalez contained stolen Visa credit card information.

According to EPD, the scheme aligns with non-local organized groups of criminals who plant skimming devices on gas pumps to steal credit card information before transferring that information to blank cards like gift cards, which are then used to buy thousands of dollars worth of fuel. They say the fuel is then taken to another city to be sold.

At this time, EPD says Gonzalez is the only suspect who has been arrested in Vanderburgh County. He's faced with felony charges of theft, forgery, fraud, and conspiracy.

Police say they're still looking for other suspects, and ask anyone who's been a victim of credit card fraud to notify them immediately.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you