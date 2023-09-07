Man arrested in Gibson County for failing to comply with sex offender registry, sheriff says

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. — A man is being charged in Gibson County after authorities say he failed to comply with the state's sex offender registry laws.
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says a sergeant went to the Golden Tower Apartments in Princeton on Wednesday evening to perform a sex offender compliance check on 25-year-old Nathan Maier.
When the sergeant arrived, they found Maier and learned that he had failed to register information that's required under the state's sex offender registry laws.
Maier was arrested and booked into the Gibson County Jail on a sex offender registry violation charge.
Authorities say Maier was released after posting a $750 bond.