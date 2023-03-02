Man arrested in Muhlenberg County for 2013 Indiana murder, police say

One of two suspects in a 2013 murder out of Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested on Thursday in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, according to police.
The Kokomo Police Department says 32-year-old Joey McCartney was arrested and charged with murder at a home in Muhlenberg County's Graham, Kentucky on Thursday. They say 36-year-old Jesse McCartney was also arrested and charged with murder just a few hours later at a home in Kokomo.
In addition to those murder charges, police say Jesse and Joey face charges of Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury, a class A Felony, Conspiracy to commit Burglary Resulting in Bodily Injury, a class A Felony, and Burglary, a class B Felony in the death of the 21-year-old victim.
The police department says the arrests stem from a deadly shooting that happened in Kokomo back in February of 2013, claiming the life of a 21-year-old woman.
According to KPD, Thursday's arrests were made in the decade-long investigation thanks to continued efforts from investigators, plus tips from citizens.
Anyone who may have more information on the case is still urged to come forward.