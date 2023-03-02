Man arrested in Muhlenberg County for 2013 Indiana murder, police say

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO
9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Friday and Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana and most of west Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...We are concerned about driver safety late tonight into
Friday morning. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The showers and storms will increase this
evening. The concern for flash flooding will increase from
around Midnight and continue through Friday morning.
Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely, with some amounts
possibly reaching 5 to 6 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flash
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Man arrested in Muhlenberg County for 2013 Indiana murder, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Joey McCartney (L) and Joey McCartney (R) via Kokomo, Indiana Police Department

Joey McCartney (L) and Joey McCartney (R) via Kokomo, Indiana Police Department

One of two suspects in a 2013 murder out of Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested on Thursday in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, according to police.

The Kokomo Police Department says 32-year-old Joey McCartney was arrested and charged with murder at a home in Muhlenberg County's Graham, Kentucky on Thursday. They say 36-year-old Jesse McCartney was also arrested and charged with murder just a few hours later at a home in Kokomo.

In addition to those murder charges, police say Jesse and Joey face charges of Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury, a class A Felony, Conspiracy to commit Burglary Resulting in Bodily Injury, a class A Felony, and Burglary, a class B Felony in the death of the 21-year-old victim.

The police department says the arrests stem from a deadly shooting that happened in Kokomo back in February of 2013, claiming the life of a 21-year-old woman.

According to KPD, Thursday's arrests were made in the decade-long investigation thanks to continued efforts from investigators, plus tips from citizens.

Anyone who may have more information on the case is still urged to come forward.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you