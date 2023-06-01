 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for Friday
for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Man arrested in Spencer County for speeding while impaired with kids in the car, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Oscar Herberto Carillo Sanchez, 38, Owensboro, KY

Oscar Herberto Carillo Sanchez, 38, Owensboro, KY (Indiana State Police)

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Kentucky man is behind bars in Spencer County, Indiana after state police say they caught him driving under the influence with kids in the car.

The Indiana State Police says a trooper was patrolling on US 231 in Spencer County around 9 p.m. Wednesday when he pulled over 38-year-old Herberto Carillo Sanchez of Owensboro for going 78 in a 60.

ISP says Sanches showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, and that he had a BAC level of .167%.

According to ISP, Sanchez also had kids under the age of 18 in the car at the time.

Sanchez was arrested on multiple DUI charges, in addition to a charge of driving without ever receiving a license.

