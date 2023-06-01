Man arrested in Spencer County for speeding while impaired with kids in the car, police say

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Kentucky man is behind bars in Spencer County, Indiana after state police say they caught him driving under the influence with kids in the car.
The Indiana State Police says a trooper was patrolling on US 231 in Spencer County around 9 p.m. Wednesday when he pulled over 38-year-old Herberto Carillo Sanchez of Owensboro for going 78 in a 60.
ISP says Sanches showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, and that he had a BAC level of .167%.
According to ISP, Sanchez also had kids under the age of 18 in the car at the time.
Sanchez was arrested on multiple DUI charges, in addition to a charge of driving without ever receiving a license.