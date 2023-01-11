Man arrested, two women hospitalized in knife attack in Hopkins County

Two women are in the hospital and a man is facing felony charges after a knife attack in Hopkins County, Kentucky, according to state police.
The Kentucky State Police says 33-year-old Trever L. Tucker of Dawson Springs was arrested in the incident.
According to KSP, troopers were called to help with a dispute at a home on Haile Road in Dawson Springs late Monday night around 10 p.m.
KSP says troopers arrived at the home and found two women who had injuries from being assaulted by Tucker with a knife. One woman was flown to a hospital in Evansville, Indiana, while the other was taken to a hospital in Hopkinsville by ambulance.
Tucker was charged with felony assault and booked into the Caldwell County Jail.
Jail records show Tucker is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.