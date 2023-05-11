 Skip to main content
Man arrested with cocaine and marijuana in Gibson County, sheriff says

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A man faces drug charges after getting pulled over in Gibson County.

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says a deputy pulled over a drive in Haubstadt on Wednesday afternoon, after a running a check on their vehicle that came back with a hit.

The deputy approached the vehicle and identified the driver as 29-year-old Alex Murrillo of Washington, GCSO says.

during the investigation, cocaine and marijuana was found on Murillo, according to GCSO.

Murillo was arrested and booked into the Gibson County Jail on drug possession charges.

