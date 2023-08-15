Man arrested with marijuana in hand, meth in pocket at Mt. Vernon Taco Bell, police say

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is facing several charges in Mt. Vernon after police say he was caught with drugs at a local Taco Bell.
Officers were called to the Taco Bell on East 4th Street in Mt. Vernon for someone refusing to leave the parking lot.
When officers arrived, they say they found Braddon Turrentine slumped over the wheel of a white SUV.
Police say they could immediately smell marijuana, and that Turrentine was holding a bag of marijuana in his hand.
When officers had Turrentine step out of the SUV, they say a used drug pipe fell out of his lap. They also said they found a baggie of meth in his pocket while arresting him.
Turrentine was booked into the Posey County Jail on drug and paraphernalia charges.