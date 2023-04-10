Man arrested with meth after reportedly waving knife around in Madisonville, police say

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A man was arrested on several charges in Madisonville after an incident that happened Sunday evening.
Madisonville Police say they were called to an area of Beards Court around 7:30 p.m. Sunday for an intoxicated man waving a knife around.
Police say they arrived in the area and found Caleb Jones, who was cursing and yelling, and had what appeared to be a small bag of meth at his feet.
While officers tried to talk to Jones, they say he balled up his fists and lunged towards them, continuing to yell and curse at everyone.
MPD says Jones's eyes were extremely bloodshot, and that he was under the influence.
Jones was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges including menacing, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and possession of meth.