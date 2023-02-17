Man arrested with syringes after breaking into Evansville home vacant from fire, police say

A man is facing burglary and drug possession charges in Evansville after police say they found him passed out in a home on North Elliot Street that was vacant after a fire.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to the home just before 1 p.m. on Thursday for a man who was passed out inside. When officers arrived, they said they found 38-year-old Christopher Grier passed out inside the house with three bags around him.
Police say they woke Grier up, but that he said he didn't remember where he was or how he got there. They say it seemed like Grier was under the influence of drugs.
When officers talked to the 911 caller, who lived at home, they told them that they had come to pick up some personal items when they spotted Grier passed out on the floor. They explained that the house had been made unlivible by a fire that happened back in January, but that the entrance was secured by plywood.
The victim told police that they recognized two of the bags that were found by Grier. When the bags were searched, various items that had been taken from inside the home were found. When officers searched the third bag, they say they found a receipt with Grier's information on it, along with several hypodermic syringes.
Grier was arrested and taken to the hospital, and police say he admitted to taking heroin earlier in the day. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of burglary and syringe possession.