Man attacked with baseball bat, robbed in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police are investigating a violent robbery that happened in Evansville on Tuesday.
Officers were called to an area of North Garvin Street early Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. by a passerby who was flagged down by a victim.
When officers arrived in the area they talked to the victim, who said he was walking down the street when someone with a baseball bat approached them and they got into a confrontation.
The victim told officers that's when they were hit with the bat and robbed of their backpack and some money. They were taken to the hospital for their injuries.
The attacker reportedly ran off after robbing the man, and was described by a witness as a tall skinny man who was wearing a blue hoodie and jeans.
Anyone with information on the incident or suspect should call EPD.