Man breaks into old Madisonville Walmart to steal copper piping, police say

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A man was arrested after trying to steal thousands of dollars worth of copper piping from the old Walmart building in Madisonville, according to police.
Detectives with the Madisonville Police Department were sent to the old Walmart building on East Center Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a burglary.
MPD says detectives learned that someone had broken into the building, and that an estimated $20,000 worth of copper piping had been stolen.
On Thursday, investigators say they conducted another patrol around the building and discovered that someone had broken in again.
As a result of the investigation, police say they determined that Tyler Duncan had stolen the copper piping and sold it to a salvage facility in Muhlenberg County.
Duncan was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on burglary and theft charges.