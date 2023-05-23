Man caught with meth in Posey County after refusing to pull over, sheriff says

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is behind bars in Posey County after authorities say he was caught with meth after refusing to pull over.
The Posey County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies tried to pull over a motorcycle for speeding on Monday afternoon.
Despite the deputy's efforts, the motorcyclist kept going for more than a mile before finally stopping, the sheriff's office says.
After stopping, the driver was identified as 52-year-old Roger Greathouse of Evansville, according to PCSO.
During the stop, deputies said they found over 10 grams of meth on Greathouse.
Greathouse was arrested and booked into the Posey County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of meth.
According to the sheriff's office, Greathouse had just been released from jail in Vanderburgh County on a $10,000 cash bond after being charged there for dealing meth.