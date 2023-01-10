 Skip to main content
Man charged after 169 grams of meth recovered following pursuit in Vanderburgh County

Zachary Tyler Young, age 27, of Evansville via Vanderburgh County Jail

Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a recent pursuit in Vanderburgh County, Indiana.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says that 27-year-old Zachary Tyler Young had been arrested in connection to the pursuit after being spotted by detectives on Monday.

As we reported on Wednesday, Jan. 4, authorities were involved in a short pursuit that ended with the suspect's vehicle being abandoned near West Virginia Street and Harmony Way.

Previous Story: Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County

VCSO says that about 169 grams of meth was found near Young's vehicle after the pursuit Wednesday, as well as a glass pipe.

In addition to charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement, Young faces other charges of dealing meth, hit-and-run property damage, possession of paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license.

