Man charged after guns, large amount of ammo found in Perry County home

A Perry County, Indiana man is facing several charges after police say they found multiple guns and a large amount of ammo in his home during a search.
The Cannelton Police Department says it happened back on July 6, when officers went to a domestic disturbance at a home on North 7th Street.
Police say they obtained a search warrant for the home, and that their search resulted in the discovery of guns, a large amount of ammo, and other firearms-related items.
CPD says 60-year-old Alan D. Presler was arrested at the scene and charged with three felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and domestic battery.
Presler was booked into the Perry County Jail on a $30,605 bond.