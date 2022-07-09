 Skip to main content
Man charged after guns, large amount of ammo found in Perry County home

Alan D. Presler, 60, of Cannelton (Perry County Jail)

A Perry County, Indiana man is facing several charges after police say they found multiple guns and a large amount of ammo in his home during a search.

The Cannelton Police Department says it happened back on July 6, when officers went to a domestic disturbance at a home on North 7th Street.

Police say they obtained a search warrant for the home, and that their search resulted in the discovery of guns, a large amount of ammo, and other firearms-related items.

CPD says 60-year-old Alan D. Presler was arrested at the scene and charged with three felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and domestic battery.

Presler was booked into the Perry County Jail on a $30,605 bond.

