Man charged after incident involving fireworks in Evansville

An Evansville man was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on several charges Wednesday after an incident involving fireworks, according to police.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a home on Allens Lane off of Kratzville Road to help the Evansville Fire Department investigate illegal fireworks going off.
Police say that at the home, they found pieces of cardboard tube and a sticker that read "consumer fireworks" and "shoots flaming balls."
When investigators spoke to the victim, they say he told them that he had recently agreed to sell an ATV to 49-year-old Curt Manion. The victim told police that Manion had paid part of the agreed price, but that he had never come to pay the rest and pick the ATV up.
According to the victim, Manion had been yelling at and harassing him since. He told police that he had also recently found opossum placed on his car.
The victim told police that he was outside when he saw Manion walking by with an unknown object in his hand. He said that Manion said something along the lines of "it is about to be your birthday," shortly before hearing two loud explosions from the end of his driveway and another explosion nearby.
Manion was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Destructive Device. His court hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Thursday.