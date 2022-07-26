Man charged in Daviess County accused of inappropriate online chats with teen

A man was arrested on several criminal charges in Washington, Indiana, after being accused of having inappropriate talks with a teen online, according to police.
The Washington Police Department says it started investigating on Monday after receiving a complaint that 30-year-old Jan McAtee was engaging in "inappropriate messages" with a teen on social media.
According to WPD, McAtee was located and arrested on several charges without incident.
Police say McAtee is facing three counts of Child Solicitation and Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors.
WPD says that several other law enforcement agencies helped with the investigation, including the Indiana State Police and the Daviess County Sheriff's Office.