Man charged in Gibson County for fraud at bank, police say

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is behind bars in Gibson County after police say he attempted to commit fraud at a local bank.
Troopers and deputies went to the Fifth Third Bank in Haubstadt on Tuesday afternoon after bank employees reported a man who was suspected of trying to withdraw money fraudulently.
When authorities arrived and talked to the man, they identified him as 40-year-old Joshua Cantrell of Indianapolis. They say Cantrell was using a fake ID and trying to withdraw money from an unauthorized account.
As the investigation continued, authorities said they found a THC vape cartridge on Cantrell as well.
Cantrell was arrested and booked into the Gibson County Jail on charges of fraud, identity deception, forgery, and marijuana possession.