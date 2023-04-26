 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged in Gibson County for fraud at bank, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
jail cell bars arrest generic mgn

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is behind bars in Gibson County after police say he attempted to commit fraud at a local bank.

Troopers and deputies went to the Fifth Third Bank in Haubstadt on Tuesday afternoon after bank employees reported a man who was suspected of trying to withdraw money fraudulently.

When authorities arrived and talked to the man, they identified him as 40-year-old Joshua Cantrell of Indianapolis. They say Cantrell was using a fake ID and trying to withdraw money from an unauthorized account.

As the investigation continued, authorities said they found a THC vape cartridge on Cantrell as well.

Cantrell was arrested and booked into the Gibson County Jail on charges of fraud, identity deception, forgery, and marijuana possession.

Joshua Cantrall photo, Indiana State Police

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you