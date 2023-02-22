Man charged in Wabash County meth investigation

Illinois State Police officials say they've arrested a man on multiple meth charges after an investigation in Wabash County.
Investigators arrested 47-year-old Matthew Majors was arrested on Wednesday on felony charges including methamphetamine delivery, armed violence, possession of meth.
ISP says Majors was taken into custody after an early-morning search warrant was served in an area of North Walnut Street in Mount Carmel.
Majors was booked into the Wabash County Jail, where he awaits a bond hearing.
No other details were immediately released.