Man charged with arson after fire at Evansville assisted living facility

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is facing an arson charge after being suspected of starting a fire at an assisted living facility.
Police say it happened on April 19, when firefighters responding to a call at the Riverwalk Communities facility found a small fire on the third floor of the building.
EPD says it appeared that the fire was started on purpose on one of the office doors. The fire was quickly extinguished, but not before some damage was caused to the door and surrounding area.
In addition to damage from the fire, EPD says the building's sprinkler system flooded the third floor and the floors below.
During their investigation, authorities say they discovered that 52-year-old Keith Hofmann had been in an argument with staff, where he reportedly started stripping his clothes off and threatening the employees.
When investigators interviewed Hofmann about the incident, they say he denied starting the fire.
The next day, officers said an employee told them that Hofmann had threatened to "burn down your office like I did the other one."
Hofmann was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the charge of Arson.