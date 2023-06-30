Man charged with arson and battery after Friday morning fire in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities in Vanderburgh County say they've made an arrest in connection to a fire that broke out early Friday morning.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home on Old Henderson Road just before 5 a.m. Friday to investigate a domestic battery and possible arson.

At the scene, deputies say they found a camper trailer on fire as well as a woman who had been attacked.

VCSO says the woman said she witnessed the suspect, 31-year-old Tylan Hill, use gasoline to set the camper on fire.

The sheriff's office says Hill had fled the area into a wooded area, but that he came back while deputies were still there.

Hill was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of domestic battery, arson, and theft.