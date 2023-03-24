Man charged with arson in 2022 Evansville garage fire

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo.

.Rain that fell overnight combined with the additional rainfall
expected into tonight will result in rises on the Ohio River.  The
river is forecast to go over flood stage at six locations.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY,
APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 42.4 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April
02.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY,
APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From late Monday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Tuesday morning to a crest of 38.4 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April
02.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Man charged with arson in 2022 Evansville garage fire

  • Updated
  • 0
J Manion via Vanderburgh County Jail

J Manion (Vanderburgh County Jail)

An Evansville man is behind bars on an arson charge after a fire that happened last year.

Jail records show 54-year-old J Manion was arrested on that arson charge on Friday morning.

A police report says Manion was living in a garage where a fire broke out on July 22, 2022. They say the fire destroyed the garage and also spread to a neighbor's garage, engulfing it in flames. Officers say that Manion was the only person near the fire when it started.

Ahead of the fire, authorities say they responded to several calls at the property. They also say that Manion knew his eviction from the garage may be imminent.

Police say that a fire investigator's report ruled that the fire started inside the structure. The fire investigator also said that all accidental causes had been ruled out, and that Manion said there were no candles or heating/cooking fires lit. They say the building also had no active utilities.

Court records show a warrant was issued for Manion's arrest in February.

After being arrested, Manion had an initial hearing on Friday morning. His bond was set at $1,500.

