Man charged with arson in 2022 Evansville garage fire

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks, streams, and roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&