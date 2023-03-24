Man charged with arson in 2022 Evansville garage fire

An Evansville man is behind bars on an arson charge after a fire that happened last year.
Jail records show 54-year-old J Manion was arrested on that arson charge on Friday morning.
A police report says Manion was living in a garage where a fire broke out on July 22, 2022. They say the fire destroyed the garage and also spread to a neighbor's garage, engulfing it in flames. Officers say that Manion was the only person near the fire when it started.
Ahead of the fire, authorities say they responded to several calls at the property. They also say that Manion knew his eviction from the garage may be imminent.
Police say that a fire investigator's report ruled that the fire started inside the structure. The fire investigator also said that all accidental causes had been ruled out, and that Manion said there were no candles or heating/cooking fires lit. They say the building also had no active utilities.
Court records show a warrant was issued for Manion's arrest in February.
After being arrested, Manion had an initial hearing on Friday morning. His bond was set at $1,500.