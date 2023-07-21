Man charged with arson in connection to Evansville storage unit fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities say an arrest has been made in connection to a large fire that broke out in Evansville late Wednesday night.

Officials with the Evansville Fire Department said Friday that 41-year-old Marcus Deason is being charged with felony Arson in connection to the fire.

Deason's arrest comes as the result of a joint investigation with help from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office, according to EFD.

As we reported, the fire broke out at the Storage Express storage units late Wednesday night.

Heavy damage was reported as a result of the fire, with 20 of the 50 units at Storage Express being damaged.

Deason was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.