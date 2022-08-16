Man charged with attempted murder after July shooting in Evansville

An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened in downtown Evansville back in July.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department were originally called to the area of South Fulton Avenue and Ohio Street back on July 19 after a man riding a bike on the Greenway was shot in the head.

Police now say they've arrested 25-year-old Trevon Anthony Brown on an attempted murder charge in connection to the investigation.

An EPD affidavit says that back on July 19, a witness described seeing the victim standing with his bike on the Greenway speaking to another man. The witness said the second man was wearing a ski mask, and that he had what appeared to be a gun in his hand.

After that, the witness said they heard at least one gunshot and saw the victim fall to the ground. Police say the recovered two shell casings and a handgun at the scene.

Investigators say they were able to speak with the victim after he was released from the hospital.

The victim told authorities that he had been riding his bike near the Xcess Nightclub when he found a $100 bill on the ground and left, according to the affidavit.

EPD says the victim explained that he was approached by a man who said the money was his. He said the man started to follow him before putting on a ski mask and pulling out a gun.

The victim told police he tried to ride off on his bike after being hit by the other man. He says that's when he was shot in the back of the head.

Police say they were able to view surveillance video showing part of the incident from the night club's security cameras. They say the victim was also able to point Brown out as the suspect in a photo lineup.

Brown is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $150,000 bond.