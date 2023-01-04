Man charged with burglary and endangerment after incident involving 2-year-old in Madisonville

A man is facing charges of burglary and wanton endangerment in Madisonville, Kentucky, after an incident involving a 2-year-old child, according to a police report released Wednesday.
Madisonville Police Department officers were recently contacted about an incident that happened back in November 2022 involving 28-year-old Dylan Dickerson of Uniontown.
The victim told police that Dickerson had come to their home when it happened, and that he was supposed to drop the child off and then leave. According to the victim, Dickerson didn't leave, but came inside the home instead after being repeatedly asked to go.
Inside the home, Dickerson's accused of breaking items and kicking items out the door, all while carrying the young child.
The victim told police that Dickerson hit them with his elbow, and that he hit another person in the home with the door after kicking it.
The victim said that at one point, the 2-year-old child's head hit the doorframe and wall of the house due to Dickerson's behavior, according to the police report.
Police say they were able to view cell phone video of the incident that was consistent with the victim's description of what happened.
Dickerson was booked into the Hopkins County Jail.