Man charged with DUI after being accused of nearly hitting Evansville Police cruiser

A man was arrested after Evansville police say he almost side-swiped officers while driving down North Saint Joseph Avenue.
According to the police report, officers were driving in the far right lane of North Saint Joseph Avenue just after midnight Sunday when they saw a truck activate their left turn signal to turn west on Bement.
Authorities say the truck failed to turn, and began to unsafely move into the officers lane.
The officer had to quickly apply their brakes to prevent the marked police vehicle from being side-swiped on the driver's side, authorities said.
According to the police report, the truck continued to drive, before being pulled over.
Authorities say they approached the drivers side of the truck and could smell the odor of alcohol coming off of 33-year-old Jonathan Johnson.
We're told Johnson had slow slurred speech and glossy eyes. Police said Johnson appeared as if he was struggling to stay awake as he was speaking.
According to the report, the officer saw an open beer bottle in the middle consul.
We're told the officer confirmed the driver was a valid operator and received a return the plates were expired on the truck.
Authorities say they asked Johnson if he would take a Field Sobriety tests, but Johnson refused. The report says Johnson stated he knew he was intoxicated, and didn't want to waste officers time.
Johnson blew a .222 on the PBT.
According to the report, during questioning, Johnson stated he came from Lamasco Bar on Franklin Street. Johnson said he had at least four mixed drinks and he drank the equivalent of a twelve pack of beer.
Johnson was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is facing an operating a vehicle while intoxicated charge.