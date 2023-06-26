Man charged with DUI after Gibson County crash

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A man was arrested in Gibson County after authorities say he crashed into another driver while under the influence.
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 near SR 68 late Saturday night around 10:30 p.m.
At the scene, deputies said they could smell alcohol coming from 54-year-old Jerry Mason of Elberfeld.
According to GCSO, Mason had rear-ended another driver who was stopped in the left turn lane of Highway 41, waiting to turn onto SR 68.
Medics were called to the scene, but no one was seriously injured.
The sheriff's office say Mason was booked into the Gibson County Jail on an OMVWI charge, but that he was released on bond.