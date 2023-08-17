 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged with DUI after wreck on Highway 41 in Gibson County

  • Updated
  • 0
Another wreck reported at 'problem intersection' of Highway 41 in Gibson County

Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) —  Another wreck happened on Thursday morning at what officials are calling a "problem intersection" in Gibson County.

Firefighters say they were called to the intersection of Highway 41 and CR 100 W around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, with heavy damage to both.

Officials say that two people were able to get out of the vehicles on their own, but that there were some injuries.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff's Office, 62-year-old Michael Glover was arrested and charged with DUI causing injury in connection to Thursday morning's crash.

62 year old Michael Glover of Greencastle

62 year old Michael Glover of Greencastle (Gibson County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office says deputies smelled alcohol on Glover, and that he was taken to the hospital for a blood draw.

Just a few weeks earlier, three people were hospitalized after a bad wreck at the intersection.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you