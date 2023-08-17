Man charged with DUI after wreck on Highway 41 in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Another wreck happened on Thursday morning at what officials are calling a "problem intersection" in Gibson County.
Firefighters say they were called to the intersection of Highway 41 and CR 100 W around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, with heavy damage to both.
Officials say that two people were able to get out of the vehicles on their own, but that there were some injuries.
According to the Gibson County Sheriff's Office, 62-year-old Michael Glover was arrested and charged with DUI causing injury in connection to Thursday morning's crash.
The sheriff's office says deputies smelled alcohol on Glover, and that he was taken to the hospital for a blood draw.
Just a few weeks earlier, three people were hospitalized after a bad wreck at the intersection.