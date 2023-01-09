Man charged with felony battery after reported baseball bat attack in Evansville

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Freezing Fog Possible This Morning... Patchy dense fog may develop across portions of the region this morning with visibilities down to 1/4 mile possible. With temperatures in the 20s, there is a concern that scattered slick spots may develop. Portions of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and far west Kentucky are most favored to observe dense freezing fog. Visibilities will improve by 9 AM. Use caution if traveling this morning and be alert for rapid changes in visibility. Also be mindful of scattered slick spots, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.