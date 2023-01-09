Man charged with felony battery after reported baseball bat attack in Evansville

A man was arrested on a felony battery charge over the weekend after being accused of attacking another person with a baseball bat, according to Evansville Police.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to an area of Rheinhardt Avenue on Saturday evening after someone was reportedly struck by a baseball bat.
When officers spoke with the victim, they say the victim told them that 29-year-old James Posey had hit them in the hand with a baseball bat after an argument.
Police say they went to a home to speak with Posey, but that he lied about his identity at first.
After Posey admitted who he was, he also admitted to having the baseball bat during the argument but kept changing his story, according to police.
Officers say they searched the home and found the baseball bat that was described by the victim.
Posey was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with felony battery with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $3,000.