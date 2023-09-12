Man charged with murder after body found in abandoned Evansville home, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — As we reported in July, a man taking a walk called police after discovering a body inside an abandoned home on Harriet Street.

In a recording of a 911 call obtained by 44News, the man can be heard describing the incident: ”when I walked into the first room, I smelled something, but when I walked to the new room… I thought [the body] was a dummy at first.”

Because of the level of decomposition of the body, detectives were not able to identify the victim. Unable to find any evidence of foul play, detectives left the scene, waiting for more information from the coroner's autopsy.

Sgt. Taylor Merriss with the Evansville Police Department told 44News ”after the autopsy was completed three days later, this became a murder.”

According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office, the examination revealed that the victim, identified as Shanay Hunt, had been shot in the side of the head.

After getting a search warrant for the home, detectives say they found an uncommon type of ammunition at the scene. A months-long investigation ensued, eventually leading to the arrest of Hunt’s son, Jaron Wells, in southern Illinois on Monday.

Police say they were able to connect the uncommon type of bullet found at the crime scene to Wells and track his phone to the house on Harriet Street just before Hunt was last heard from.

”They were able to get information based off of phone records and Facebook which really helped tie this crime together," Sgt. Merriss said. "A lot of people that looked out for the deceased during her time on this earth, too, they were able to provide information that was beneficial to the detectives.”

Police say that Wells had been staying in a rural home outside of Carrier Mills, Illinois, and that he was taken into custody in Harrisburg on Monday.

After being taken into custody in Illinois, Wells was booked into the Saline County Jail.