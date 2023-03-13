Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in Gallatin County

Authorities say charges have been filed in a deadly shooting that happened in Gallatin County, Illinois.
The Gallatin County State's Attorney's Office says two counts of First Degree Murder were filed against Demetrius Travon Walker of Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
The charges against Walker stem from the deadly shooting of Nathan K. Dobbs, which happened on the night of Feb. 15 in Shawneetown. State police said they found the 46-year-old victim in the area of McClernand Street, with an apparent gunshot wound.
The state's attorney's office says that Walker was arrested over the weekend in an unrelated matter, and that a warrant and charge were filed in Gallatin County Circuit Court.
We're told that Walker is now being held on a $5 million bond awaiting further court proceedings.