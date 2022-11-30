 Skip to main content
Man charged with murder after fatal pellet gun shooting in Ohio County

Bradley Durbin, age 35, of Beaver Dam

A man is being charged with murder after a fatal shooting that happened in Ohio County, Kentucky.

The Beaver Dam Police Department says the incident unfolded on Monday afternoon around 5 p.m. after dispatchers got a call about someone being shot with a pellet gun.

Responding officers found an unresponsive man who appeared to have been shot in the chest, and started CPR until paramedics arrived.

Police say the victim was 32-year-old Jared Ringkor, who died at the hospital from his injuries.

According to police, Ringkor had been in a fight with 35-year-old Bradley Durbin. They say Durbin shot Ringkor during the struggle.

Durbin was arrested and charged with murder and public intoxication. He remains held in the Ohio County Jail on a $1 million bond.

