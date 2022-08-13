Man charged with murder after missing 57-year-old found dead in Evansville home

A man was arrested and charged with murder after another man who had been missing since July was found dead in a home on South Linwood Avenue in Evansville, according to police.

At the beginning of August, investigators with the Evansville Police Department asked the public for help finding a 57-year-old man, Patrick Arthur White, who had been missing since July.

On Tuesday, EPD says detectives got a tip that led them to a home in the area of South Linwood Avenue and Sweetser Avenue. Inside the home, detectives found a man dead, covered in a tarp and wrapped in twine. Police say the man found dead inside the home was White.

After the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office determined that White had died from a gunshot, police say they began investigating his death as a homicide.

EPD says another tip made Friday morning led detectives and SWAT team members to a home on Rockford Drive, just off of North St. Joseph Avenue.

There, 33-year-old Michael L. Thomas was detained and taken to EPD headquarters, according to police. They say Thomas was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a murder charge.

No other information has been released at this time.