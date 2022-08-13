 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged with murder after missing 57-year-old found dead in Evansville home

  • Updated
  • 0
MICHAEL LOGAN THOMAS, 33, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

MICHAEL LOGAN THOMAS, 33, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

A man was arrested and charged with murder after another man who had been missing since July was found dead in a home on South Linwood Avenue in Evansville, according to police.

At the beginning of August, investigators with the Evansville Police Department asked the public for help finding a 57-year-old man, Patrick Arthur White, who had been missing since July.

On Tuesday, EPD says detectives got a tip that led them to a home in the area of South Linwood Avenue and Sweetser Avenue. Inside the home, detectives found a man dead, covered in a tarp and wrapped in twine. Police say the man found dead inside the home was White.

After the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office determined that White had died from a gunshot, police say they began investigating his death as a homicide. 

EPD says another tip made Friday morning led detectives and SWAT team members to a home on Rockford Drive, just off of North St. Joseph Avenue. 

There, 33-year-old Michael L. Thomas was detained and taken to EPD headquarters, according to police. They say Thomas was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a murder charge.

No other information has been released at this time.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you