...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.The Ohio River at Mount Vernon is forecast to rise above flood
stage later today, on its way to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 33.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh Dam will continue to rise, reaching a
crest of 41.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 40.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Man charged with murder of Evansville firefighter makes first court appearance

Larry Richmond

Larry Richmond

The man charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of an Evansville firefighter appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.

Larry Richmond appeared via video for his initial hearing on Tuesday morning.

Richmond was charged in the 2019 murder of firefighter Robert Doerr in 2022, an update to the years-long investigation into the slain firefighter's death. Also charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the case was Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, Robert Doerr's widow.

During Richmond's initial hearing Tuesday, the judge set his next court date for March 3 at 10 a.m. The judge also ordered Richmond to be held without bond until then.

The state is seeking life without parole for Richmond in the case, as well as a felony firearm enhancement which would add 15 to 20 years to any potential sentence. Richmond could face 45 to 65 years if convicted of Doerr's murder, and 20 to 40 years if convicted of conspiracy to commit murder.

Richmond didn't have an attorney, so one will be provided for him.

