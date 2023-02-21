Man charged with murder of Evansville firefighter makes first court appearance

The man charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of an Evansville firefighter appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.

Larry Richmond appeared via video for his initial hearing on Tuesday morning.

Richmond was charged in the 2019 murder of firefighter Robert Doerr in 2022, an update to the years-long investigation into the slain firefighter's death. Also charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the case was Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, Robert Doerr's widow.

During Richmond's initial hearing Tuesday, the judge set his next court date for March 3 at 10 a.m. The judge also ordered Richmond to be held without bond until then.

The state is seeking life without parole for Richmond in the case, as well as a felony firearm enhancement which would add 15 to 20 years to any potential sentence. Richmond could face 45 to 65 years if convicted of Doerr's murder, and 20 to 40 years if convicted of conspiracy to commit murder.

Richmond didn't have an attorney, so one will be provided for him.

