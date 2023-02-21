Man charged with murder of Evansville firefighter making court appearance

The man charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of an Evansville firefighter is appearing in court for the first time Tuesday.

Court records show Larry Richmond has an initial hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Richmond was charged in the murder of firefighter Robert Doerr in 2022, an update to a years-long investigation into the slain firefighter's death. Also charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the case was Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, Robert Doerr's widow.

Before being charged with murder, Fox-Doerr was also charged with perjury. She currently has trial dates scheduled - one on April 3 for the perjury charge, and another on May 22 for the murder charges.

