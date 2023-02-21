Man charged with murder of Evansville firefighter making court appearance

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.The Ohio River at Mount Vernon is forecast to rise above flood
stage later today, on its way to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 33.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh Dam will continue to rise, reaching a
crest of 41.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 40.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Man charged with murder of Evansville firefighter making court appearance

  • Updated
Larry Richmond

Larry Richmond has an initial hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The man charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of an Evansville firefighter is appearing in court for the first time Tuesday.

Court records show Larry Richmond has an initial hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Richmond was charged in the murder of firefighter Robert Doerr in 2022, an update to a years-long investigation into the slain firefighter's death. Also charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the case was Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, Robert Doerr's widow.

Before being charged with murder, Fox-Doerr was also charged with perjury. She currently has trial dates scheduled - one on April 3 for the perjury charge, and another on May 22 for the murder charges.

Stay with us on-air and online for updates.

