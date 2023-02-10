Man convicted of molesting 12-year-old in Gibson County smiles and waves at sentencing Friday

A Gibson County judge has sentenced a man to nearly five decades for the 2019 molestation of a young child.
Prosecutors announced Friday that James A. Cox had been sentenced to 48 years for child molestation and being a repeat sex offender. Authorities say 38 years of the sentence given to Cox on Friday was for the child molestation charge, with the other 10 years being added for having a previous, unrelated child molestation conviction.
As previously reported, Cox was found guilty of molesting a 12-year-old child back in 2019 by a Gibson County Jury. Cox also admitted to being a repeat sex offender.
During his sentencing on Friday, photos shared by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office showed Cox smiling and waving at the camera, showing no remorse for the crime.
Back in 2020, Cox got a six year sentence for being a felon in possession of a gun, which he is currently serving.
Prosecutor's say Cox's 48 year child molestation sentence will be served consecutively, after the other sentence is served.
Cox is currently 51-years-old, and is from the Gibson County community of Buckskin.