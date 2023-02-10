 Skip to main content
Man convicted of molesting 12-year-old in Gibson County smiles and waves at sentencing Friday

  • Updated
Sheriff Bruce Vanoven escorts prisoner James A. Cox, who was sentenced to nearly five decades

Sheriff Bruce Vanoven escorts prisoner James A. Cox, who was sentenced to nearly five decades on Friday after being found guilty of molesting a 12-year-old child and admitting to being a repeat sex offender. Cox is already serving out another sentence for being a serious violent felon in possession of a gun. (Gibson County Sheriff's Office photo)

A Gibson County judge has sentenced a man to nearly five decades for the 2019 molestation of a young child.

Prosecutors announced Friday that James A. Cox had been sentenced to 48 years for child molestation and being a repeat sex offender. Authorities say 38 years of the sentence given to Cox on Friday was for the child molestation charge, with the other 10 years being added for having a previous, unrelated child molestation conviction.

As previously reported, Cox was found guilty of molesting a 12-year-old child back in 2019 by a Gibson County Jury. Cox also admitted to being a repeat sex offender.

During his sentencing on Friday, photos shared by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office showed Cox smiling and waving at the camera, showing no remorse for the crime.

Gibson County Sheriff's Office photos

Gibson County Sheriff's Office photos of James A. Cox

Back in 2020, Cox got a six year sentence for being a felon in possession of a gun, which he is currently serving.

Prosecutor's say Cox's 48 year child molestation sentence will be served consecutively, after the other sentence is served.

Cox is currently 51-years-old, and is from the Gibson County community of Buckskin.

