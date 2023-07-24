Man dies after being hit by teens driving stolen truck in Knox County, police say

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An 88-year-old Knox County man is dead after police say he was hit by a stolen truck that three teens were fleeing from authorities in.
The Indiana State Police says the deadly incident unfolded on Friday afternoon around 3:20 p.m.
ISP says authorities had been chasing a stolen truck when the crash happened on Highway 41 in Knox County.
ISP says three teens were in the truck, when the 16-year-old driver tried to turn onto the highway and crashed into a car.
Police say 88-year-old Jimmy Mayall of Oaktown was in the car that was hit, and that he died from his injuries.
Two of the teens in the stolen truck had minor injuries, police said, but one teen was flown to the hospital in Evansville in an unknown condition.
ISP says the investigation is ongoing, and that criminal charges are pending.