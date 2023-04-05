Man facing 14 felony child porn charges in Dubois County

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEVV) — A Dubois County man is facing felony child porn charges after an investigation by police.
The Huntingburg Police Department said Wednesday that 26-year-old Leo Flores had been arrested on those charges after an investigation that started in February.
HPD says investigators went to Flores's home on Sycamore Street and seized electronic devices, and that he was charged with 14 Level 5 Felony counts of child porn possession.
Flores was booked into the Dubois County Jail, where he's being held on a $20,000 cash bond.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.